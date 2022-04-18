aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke AFB AFAF campaign continues

by Aerotech News & Review

We are currently in week seven of the Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign and have fundraised approximately 17 percent of our goal — $10,400 of our $58,730 goal. This week we’ll highlight the Air Force Enlisted Village.

The Air Force Enlisted Village was envisioned after the Air Force Sergeant’s Association conducted a survey in 1967 and found that over 50,000 widows of enlisted men were living in poverty. Its sole mission is to provide a home.

If you’d like to support the AFEV or any of the other three charities supported by the AFAF, visit the following link or QR code below https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afaf/classification/268071/

