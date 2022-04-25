944th congratulates April Promotees

Congratulations to the following Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., who were promoted in April 2022.

924th Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Airman Joel T. Chism

Airman Ruben S. Sotelo

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Staff Sgt. David J. Broome

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Charles E. Gonzalez

Master Sgt. James H. Sisung III

Master Sgt. Demetrice S. Fair

Master Sgt. Chase T. Drye

Master Sgt. Morgan B. Johnson

Staff Sgt. Dennis E. Jones Jr.

Airman Thomas D. Jablon

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Richard L. Timney

Master Sgt. Dante M. Henderson

Senior Airman Zachary H. Whitworth

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Technical Sgt. Joseph A. Cius

Technical Sgt. Jacquard D. Lee II

Staff Sgt. Ostyn S. Shipp

Staff Sgt. Alejandro Rosas Gaxiola

Senior Airman Gilbert L. Simonton

944th Force Support Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Kyle B. Villa

Airman First Class Devieon S. Stigars

944th Medical Squadron:

Airman Victoria A. Barrientos

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

Master Sgt. Jessica A. Perez

Technical Sgt. Sergio A. Tosi

Senior Airman Nathan J. Espinoza