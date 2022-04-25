944th congratulates April Promotees

Congratulations to the following Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., who were promoted in April 2022.
924th Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Airman Joel T. Chism
Airman Ruben S. Sotelo
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Staff Sgt. David J. Broome
414th Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Charles E. Gonzalez
Master Sgt. James H. Sisung III
Master Sgt. Demetrice S. Fair
Master Sgt. Chase T. Drye
Master Sgt. Morgan B. Johnson
Staff Sgt. Dennis E. Jones Jr.
Airman Thomas D. Jablon
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Richard L. Timney
Master Sgt. Dante M. Henderson
Senior Airman Zachary H. Whitworth
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Technical Sgt. Joseph A. Cius
Technical Sgt. Jacquard D. Lee II
Staff Sgt. Ostyn S. Shipp
Staff Sgt. Alejandro Rosas Gaxiola
Senior Airman Gilbert L. Simonton
944th Force Support Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Kyle B. Villa
Airman First Class Devieon S. Stigars
944th Medical Squadron:
Airman Victoria A. Barrientos
944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Master Sgt. Jessica A. Perez
Technical Sgt. Sergio A. Tosi
Senior Airman Nathan J. Espinoza