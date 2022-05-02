944th Fighter Wing announces 2021 civilian award winners

Junior Civilian of the Year

Tina Ros, 924th Maintenance Squadron, was awarded the 944th Fighter Wing Junior Civilian of the Year for 2021.

Ros secured $320,000 in enlisted and officer support that was allocated for 38th Fighter Group Military Personnel Appropriation and Reserve Personnel Appropriation which maintained 98 percent effectiveness for the wing. She managed 610 active-duty orders, correlated to 27 members receiving a skill-level upgrade. Her efforts supported 3,500 flights, 7,000 flying hours, and 38 pilots graduating.

Ros governed a Unit Training Assembly Participation System, where she confirmed attendance for 336 personnel which led to 100 percent accuracy and ensured $250,.000 timely drill payments per month. She also lead Key Spouse programs for three squadrons and developed website and social media for the program and coordinated with 12 local organizations to support 200 military families and 16 deployed members.

Ros masterminded the “All the Days” celebration for the squadron. In preparation for the celebration she purchased and prepped food for 220 members and improved tactical resiliency.

Senior Civilian of the Year

Michelle Sullivan, 944th Fighter Wing, was awarded the 944th Fighter Wing Senior Civilian of the Year for 2021.

Sullivan served as superior management off $37 million Reserve Personnel Appropriation budget spending for 2,000 member wing, two geographically separated units, three detachments, in four states with a 99 percent obligation rate, and combatted wing war on waste. She skillfully sourced $50,000 to pay for four Basic Military Training and two Training Pilot Program members during Fiscal Year 2022 Continuing Resolution Authority shortfall. She found $125,000 through dual obligation drops and provided pre-deployments funds to train seven Reserve members.

She provided cultural awareness through Thai Interstate Association, and worked with a family restaurant that provided 100 lunches to Veteran Affairs nurses during COVID-19. She also completed a challenging Level 2 Financial Management certification program with continuing education unit credits.