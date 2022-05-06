Thunderbolt of the Month

Senior Airman Matthew Horne

56th Fighter Wing Staff Agencies

Unit: 56th FW/JA

Duty Title: Civil Law Paralegal

AFSC: 5J031

Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina

Duty Description: Assists the chief of legal assistance and chief of civil law with customer service support and the preventative law program.

Recent Accomplishments:

• While managing customer support, he leveraged his Yellow Belt certification skills and developed a new legal assistance appointment tracking system between four attorneys, three paralegals, and the leadership team. Additionally, he scheduled 112 attorney consults, 278 wills and voluntarily drafted 24, which is typically reserved for a 7-skill level paralegal.

• Horne is also in charge of the office Suspense System, managing over 70 suspenses, ensuring the 5-day internal office deadline was met, leading to a higher completion percentage compared to last quarter. SrA Horne has maintained a 5-star review average from legal assistance clients on his performance.

• Horne assisted the Spangdahlem trial team with their hi-vis General Court-Martial held recently at Luke AFB. He diligently put together work stations and provided logistical support for an entire week. The team’s efforts secured a conviction with a dishonorable discharge and five years confinement, and earned recognition by the Third Air Force commander.

• Outside of the office, Horne has contributed to several base events and organizations, including being the newly elected Secretary for the Lead Council, volunteering as a Diversity and Inclusion facilitator and event lead.

SrA Horne has a phenomenal work ethic and is a valuable member of team Luke!