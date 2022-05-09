Luke AFB Thunderbolt, May 2022

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the May 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Our front page story this month is about Airmen from the 56th Mission Support Group conducting Multi-Capable Airmen training as part of the Agile Combat Employment program. MCA trains Airmen so they can forward deploy to Lead Wings in the event of armed conflict.

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xqdw/

Here are some highlights from our April issue:

Thunderbolt of the Month – Senior Airman Matthew Horne: Page 2

Operation Deep Freeze: A 56th major deploys to Antarctica: Page 3

Erosion Control Measures are proposed for the Goldwater Range: Page 4

Air Force family comes together to support 2-year-old with leukemia: Page 6

Celebrating April as Month of the Military Child: Page 7

Luke plays host to 19th Air Force command team: Pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting May 6. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt