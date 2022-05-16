aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Lukeís 56th FW hosts Arizona Congressional staff delegation

by By Senior Airman David Busby | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Capt. Brian ìNovaî Kane, 56th Training Squadron F-35A Lightning II aircraft instructor pilot, directs Michael Tree, military and veteransí community liaison to U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, on the use of an F-35A Hands-On Throttle and Stick simulator May 4, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The simulator is one of the first steps used to train new U.S. Air Force F-35 pilots at the 56th Fighter Wing and sets the foundation for a more lethal, ready force. Familiarization with Luke AFB equipment allows Tree and the Arizona Congressional Staff Delegation to better understand the 56th Fighter Wingís mission, successes and challenges.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Members from the Arizona Congressional Staff Delegation receive a mission brief from the 56th Fighter Wing leadership during a visit, May 5, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The brief provided an overview of the 56th FWís mission and capabilities. Familiarization with processes and systems implemented by the 56th FW serves to strengthen public opinion and trust in the Air Force.

Members from the Arizona Congressional Staff Delegation received†a mission brief and tour from the 56th Fighter Wing leadership during a visit, May 5, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Samantha Sabol, military legislative assistant to U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, operates an F-35A Lightning II aircraft simulator during a visit, May 5, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The brief provided an overview of the 56th FWís mission and capabilities. Familiarization with processes and systems implemented by the 56th FW serves to strengthen public opinion and trust in the Air Force.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Airman 1st Class Hope Woody, 56th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, explains to members from the Arizona Congressional Staff Delegation, how pilots use various pieces of equipment during a visit, May 4, 2022, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Providing members of the staff delegation familiarization with aircrew flight equipment, as well as training methods, strengthens the trust put into the U.S. Air Force as a whole.

More Stories

944th Fighter Wing hosts Spring...
 By Aerotech News
944th Fighter Wing announces 2021...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Military members attend Air Force...
 By Senior Airman David Busby | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Luke’s 56th FW hosts Arizona...
 By Senior Airman David Busby
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit