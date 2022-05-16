Lukeís 56th FW hosts Arizona Congressional staff delegation

by By Senior Airman David Busby | Luke AFB, Ariz. •
Members from the Arizona Congressional Staff Delegation received†a mission brief and tour from the 56th Fighter Wing leadership during a visit, May 5, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
The brief provided an overview of the 56th FWís mission and capabilities. Familiarization with processes and systems implemented by the 56th FW serves to strengthen public opinion and trust in the Air Force.
