Military members attend Air Force Medical Home Ops course

U.S. Air Force Medical Home personnel attend a four-day AFMH Operations course for initial indoctrination or refresher training, April 28, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The course integrated clinical processes with administrative operations concepts, which gives AFMH personnel the tools to provide the highest quality medical care to military members and their families.

Attendees included providers, nurses, medical technicians, clinic office managers, flight commanders, flight chiefs, superintendents and more.