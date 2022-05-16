aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Military members attend Air Force Medical Home Ops course

by Senior Airman David Busby | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
U.S. Air Force Medical Home personnel attend a four-day AFMH Operations course for initial indoctrination or refresher training, April 28, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The course integrated clinical processes with administrative operations concepts, which gives AFMH personnel the tools to provide the highest quality medical care to military members and their families. Attendees included providers, nurses, medical technicians, clinic office managers, flight commanders, flight chiefs, superintendents and more.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Tech Sgt. DíMario Revere, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, presents Air Force Medical Home personnel process improvement opportunities for clinic operations and procedures, April 28, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the AFMH Operations course, Airmen from the 56th Medical Group learned new procedures in patient care, and how to apply them in their day-to-day duties. The course integrated clinical processes with administrative operations concepts, which gives AFMH personnel the tools to provide the highest quality medical care possible to military members and their families.

U.S. Air Force Medical Home personnel attend a four-day AFMH Operations course for initial indoctrination or refresher training, April 28, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Master Sgt. Vanessa Flores, Air Force Personnel Center Headquarters medical retentions standards superintendent, instructs Air Force Medical Home personnel through Zoom during an AFMH Operations course, April 28, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This course integrated clinical processes with administrative operations concepts, which gives AFMH personnel the tools to provide the highest quality medical care possible to military members and their families.

The course integrated clinical processes with administrative operations concepts, which gives AFMH personnel the tools to provide the highest quality medical care to military members and their families.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Senior leadership assigned to the 56th Medical Group observe a four-day AFMH Operations course for initial indoctrination or refresher training, April 28, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This course integrated clinical processes with administrative operations concepts, which gives AFMH personnel the tools to provide the highest quality medical care possible to military members and their families. Airmen from the 56th MDG were able to engage with AFMH instructors and learn new techniques, strengthening their ability to care for their patients.

Attendees included providers, nurses, medical technicians, clinic office managers, flight commanders, flight chiefs, superintendents and more.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

944th Fighter Wing hosts Spring...
 By Aerotech News
944th Fighter Wing announces 2021...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Lukeís 56th FW hosts Arizona...
 By By Senior Airman David Busby | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Luke’s 56th FW hosts Arizona...
 By Senior Airman David Busby
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit