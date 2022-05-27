The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) National Cemetery Administration maintains 155 national cemeteries in 42 states and Puerto Rico, as well as 34 soldier’s lots and monument sites, including two in Arizona.

National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona

23029 North Cave Creek Road

Phoenix, Arizona 85024

The Memorial Day Ceremony paying respect to those who have given their lives to defend our freedoms will

begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

The event will feature Susan Kee, keynote speaker, along with a flyover, wreath presentations, color guard, musical accompaniments by the Army National Guard Band, and much more.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early as parking spaces fill up quickly.

Volunteers are welcome to assist with placing flags throughout the cemetery on Saturday, May 28 at 7 a.m.

Prescott National Cemetery

500 Highway 89 North

Prescott, AZ 86313

The Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Parking will not be available at the cemetery. Parking is available at the VA and shuttles will be providing transportation to and from the cemetery. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Arizona State and Tribal Veterans Cemeteries

The Arizona State Veterans’ Cemeteries provide a lasting final benefit in honor of Veterans and their families with a final resting place in appreciation and gratitude for their service and sacrifice to our nation.

Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo

14317 Veterans Drive, Camp Navajo

Bellemont, AZ 86015

Memorial Day Observance Ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 30 at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial

Cemetery at Camp Navajo, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana

15950 N. Luckett Road

Marana, AZ 85653

Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana to honor and remember the men and woman who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Monte Calvario Veterans’ Cemetery

5149 W. Omokol

Tucson, AZ 85757

San Carlos Apache Tribe Veterans’ Cemetery

42700 W US Highway 70

San Carlos, AZ 85550

Help honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country with a flag ceremony on

Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the San Carlos Apache Tribe Veterans Cemetery.

Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery

1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m., Monday, May 30, paying tribute and honoring the men and

women who have died while serving our country.