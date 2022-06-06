Beginning June 6, 2022, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., will resume playing Reveille and Taps Monday through Friday to start and end our duty day.
We are proud to return to this time-honored military tradition. Each ceremony is steeped with military history and provides opportunity to show respect to past and present military members, the U.S. flag and our country.
Luke to resume reveille, taps
