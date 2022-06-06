aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke to resume reveille, taps

by dwgsean
Air Force graphic

Air Force graphic

Beginning June 6, 2022, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., will resume playing Reveille and Taps Monday through Friday to start and end our duty day.
We are proud to return to this time-honored military tradition. Each ceremony is steeped with military history and provides opportunity to show respect to past and present military members, the U.S. flag and our country.

More Stories

Air Force photographs by Airman Mason Hargrove
Luke hosts Paralympic training camp
 By dwgsean
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger
Exercise Crown Talon preps Luke...
 By dwgsean
drilling into wall
MCAS Yuma Marines visit Luke
 By dwgsean
EOD: A job for the...
 By
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit