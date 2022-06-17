Luke Airman Leadership School named best in AETC

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, addresses the student body of the John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School after presenting the 2021 Outstanding AETC ALS of the Year award at the schoolhouse June 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airman Leadership School is the first level of professional military education for Air Force enlisted service members. (Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins)

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, listens to a question from a student at the John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School June 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kreuder presented the schoolhouse with the 2021 Outstanding AETC ALS of the Year award and then spent an hour answering questions from the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins)

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, presents Staff Sgt. Halley Mosley, John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School instructor, with his challenge coin June 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Mosley was recognized for her contribution as part of the 2021 AETC Outstanding Airman Leadership School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins)