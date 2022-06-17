aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke Airman Leadership School named best in AETC

by dwgsean
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins
Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder (left), 56th Fighter Wing commander, presents the 2021 AETC Outstanding Airman Leadership School of the Year award to Staff Sgt. Halley Mosley (middle) and Staff Sgt. Victoria Barsness (right) at the John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School June 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Mosley and Barsness accepted the major command-level unit award on behalf of the schoolhouse during an impromptu visit from the commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins)

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, addresses the student body of the John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School after presenting the 2021 Outstanding AETC ALS of the Year award at the schoolhouse June 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Airman Leadership School is the first level of professional military education for Air Force enlisted service members. (Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins)

 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, listens to a question from a student at the John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School June 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Kreuder presented the schoolhouse with the 2021 Outstanding AETC ALS of the Year award and then spent an hour answering questions from the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins)

 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins

Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, presents Staff Sgt. Halley Mosley, John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School instructor, with his challenge coin June 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Mosley was recognized for her contribution as part of the 2021 AETC Outstanding Airman Leadership School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clinton Atkins)

