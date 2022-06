Airmen and personnel stationed at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., attended a Juneteenth luncheon event June 20, 2022.

June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joseph R. Biden officially signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Diversity and inclusion are imperative in the U.S. Air Force, where multicultural contributions to national defense are celebrated and all Airmen are valued and respected for their identity, culture, and background.