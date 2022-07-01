aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Uncategorized

Monsoon Awareness 2022

by 56th Operations Support Squadron
A monsoon approaches Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 8, 2016. From June 15 until Sept. 30, strong storms affect Luke with heavy rain, lightning, thunder and dust storms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marcy Copeland)

The Southwest Monsoon season occurs annually from June 15 to Sept. 30 and begins with a large-scale shift in winds that transport humid air to dry desert locations. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms during this time produce 40-50% of this region’s annual precipitation. Hazards produced from these thunderstorms include downburst winds, dust storms (haboobs), and flash flooding.

Damaging winds and downbursts

What is a downburst?
Strong winds within the rain-cooled downdraft of a thunderstorm.

What to do when winds are expected:
• Move indoors to an interior room.
• Watch for falling trees, flying debris, or downed power lines.
• Secure loose outdoor furniture and garbage cans, or move them indoors to prevent them from blowing away.

Wind speeds can exceed 40 mph and may go up to 100 mph.

Dust storms (haboobs)

What is a haboob?
A fast moving wall of dust that is the result of strong thunderstorm outflow winds.

What to do when driving in a haboob:
• Pull over away from the road.
• Turn off vehicle.
• Engage the emergency brake.
• Take foot of the brake pedal.
• Never stop in a traffic lane.

Avoid driving in dust storms at all costs.

A U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II are towed on the flight line during a monsoon at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 30, 2018. Several aircraft maintenance units stopped their maintenance operations to take cover from the dust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

Lightning

Watch: maintain situational awareness and look out for signs of a potential thunderstorm.
Remember: if you can hear thrunder, you are probably close enough to be struck by lightning.
Get inside: most lightning strikes occur outside, so find shelter inside of a house or vehicle. If no shelter is available, get as low to the ground as possible.
Stay away: distance yourself from water, tall trees, telephone poles and any metal rails.

Lightning is the most unpredictable characteristic of monsoon storms.

Lightning strikes the White Tank Mountains near Luke Air Force Base. The residents here have been treated to nature’s light show over the past few weeks as Monsoons came through the valley. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. C.J. Hatch) (Released)

Flash flooding

What is a flash flood?
A rapid and extreme flow of high water into a normally dry area.

Driving in flash floods:
• Driving in floodwater is extremely dangerous.
• Water levels rise quickly and can fill the streets.
• Floodwaters can easily sweep a vehicle away in seconds.
• When coming across a flooded road, simply stop and turn back.

Never drive, ride or walk through floodwater.

The morning after the storm holds the remnants of an evening storm which dumped 6.84 inches of rain and left much of the base’s parking lots and streets under water on July 17, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Photo by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)

More Stories

Chaplain’s thoughts … Be Responsible
 By Chaplain (Capt.) Jesus Prado Ima
Air Force photograph by Airman Mason Hargrove
Luke AFB Thunderbolt July 2022
 By Aerotech News
Luke’s 56th EMS unveils newest...
 By Senior Airman Caleb F. Butler
Royal Danish Air Force general visits Luke
Royal Danish Air Force general...
 By dwgsean
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit