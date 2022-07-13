944th Fighter Wing July promotees

Congratulations to the following Reserve Citizen Airmen promoted July 2022.

924th Maintenance Group:

Senior Airman Jennifer L. Hart

Senior Airman Wren R. Doyle

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Amanda N. Gonzalez

Senior Airman Levi Allan M. Ramirez

Senior Airman Colton S. McGrew

Airman 1st Class Ernest L. Tofani

414th Fighter Group:

Master Sgt. Tyneka S. Kearse

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Staff Sgt. William R. Perkins

Senior Airman Ryu A. Diazwong

Airman 1st Class Darius Cozart

944th Operations Group:

Master Sgt. James J. Luna Jr.

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Jean C. Ramos Gomez

Tech. Sgt. Marcus R. Barron

Tech. Sgt. Brian S. Towner

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Matthew C. LaClair

Tech. Sgt. Jonathan H. Mariani

Staff Sgt. Benny E. Gordon

944th Security Forces Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Antonio B. Zozaya

944th Force Support Squadron:

Airman Anissa F. Miranda

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:

Staff Sgt. James Erdmann

Senior Airman Niyah A. Royster

Senior Airman Karina S. Tello Medina

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Alexis B. Angarica

Staff Sgt. Thomas D. Hofstrom

Staff Sgt. Bryce A. Armstrong

Airman 1st Class Ashley Rios

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

Airman Nevaeh L. Chavez