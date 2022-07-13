944th Fighter Wing July promotees

Congratulations to the following Reserve Citizen Airmen promoted July 2022.
924th Maintenance Group:
Senior Airman Jennifer L. Hart
924th Maintenance Group:
Senior Airman Wren R. Doyle
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Amanda N. Gonzalez
Senior Airman Levi Allan M. Ramirez
Senior Airman Colton S. McGrew
Airman 1st Class Ernest L. Tofani
414th Fighter Group:
Master Sgt. Tyneka S. Kearse
414th Maintenance Squadron:
Staff Sgt. William R. Perkins
Senior Airman Ryu A. Diazwong
Airman 1st Class Darius Cozart
944th Operations Group:
Master Sgt. James J. Luna Jr.
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Jean C. Ramos Gomez
Tech. Sgt. Marcus R. Barron
Tech. Sgt. Brian S. Towner
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Matthew C. LaClair
Tech. Sgt. Jonathan H. Mariani
Staff Sgt. Benny E. Gordon
944th Security Forces Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Antonio B. Zozaya
944th Force Support Squadron:
Airman Anissa F. Miranda
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:
Staff Sgt. James Erdmann
Senior Airman Niyah A. Royster
Senior Airman Karina S. Tello Medina
944th Civil Engineer Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Alexis B. Angarica
Staff Sgt. Thomas D. Hofstrom
Staff Sgt. Bryce A. Armstrong
Airman 1st Class Ashley Rios
944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman Nevaeh L. Chavez