Former 944th commander returns for retirement

It’s a bittersweet homecoming that turns immediately into a farewell

July 10, 2022, we had the pleasure of welcoming Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen, our former wing commander, home so that we could host his retirement ceremony.

Borgen gave the last 33 years of his life to the Air Force, the majority of which was spent with the KCHawgs at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo.

Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, the chief of the Air Force Reserve , presided over the ceremony.

Congratulations on your retirement, sir! Your leadership will be missed!