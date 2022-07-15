aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Former 944th commander returns for retirement

by dwgsean
Air Force photographs

It’s a bittersweet homecoming that turns immediately into a farewell
July 10, 2022, we had the pleasure of welcoming Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen, our former wing commander, home so that we could host his retirement ceremony.

Air Force photographs

Borgen gave the last 33 years of his life to the Air Force, the majority of which was spent with the KCHawgs at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo.
Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, the chief of the Air Force Reserve , presided over the ceremony.
Congratulations on your retirement, sir! Your leadership will be missed!

Air Force photographs

