AETC commander visits Luke AFB

by Airman Mason Hargrove

July 22, 2022, saw Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, visit Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

During the visit, Airmen showed Robinson ‘how they get the mission done.’

