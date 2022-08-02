aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

A-10s take part in Rim of the Pacific 2022

by dwgsean
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

More than 200 Airmen and 10 A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs from the 924th Fighter Group of the 944th Fighter Wing are working out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii during the unit’s participation in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.
The 924th FG is geographically separated unit of the 944th FW, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and is based at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.
The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans.
RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photographs
56th Wing commander makes fini...
 By Aerotech News
Luke Airmen take part in Back-to-School Bash
Luke Airmen take part in...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photographs
Former 944th commander returns for...
 By Aerotech News
944th Fighter Wing July promotees
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit