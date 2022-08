https://www.dvidshub.net/video/852670/dos-and-donts-fire-safety-with-56-ces

Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson and Asst. Chief Jason Haddock from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Prevention and Services Flight at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., walk through the various DOs and DON’Ts when it comes to Fire Safety at Luke Air Force Base. Stay safe!