Air Force

Reserve Citizen Airmen of 944th FW Security Forces conduct life-saving training

by Aerotech News
Airmen of 944th Fighter Wing Security Forces conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care [TCCC] training at Fightertown Paintball Park in El Mirage, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2022. TCCC is standardized training to equip every Airman with the basic skills to save lives in combat operations. The Airmen worked through various scenarios amidst simulated combat engagement with the goal to deliver care and or evacuation under fire or threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

