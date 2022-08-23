USAF Warfare Center commander Visits 505th CCW

Col. Frederick Coleman, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, and his senior leaders recently hosted Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, at Hurlburt Field, Fla.

The 505th CCW falls under the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

Cunningham was briefed on the 505th CCW’s wing’s key missions: training – U.S. Air Force, joint and coalition, operational testing, and the modernization and innovation of operational command and control for the warfighter.