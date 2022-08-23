aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

USAF Warfare Center commander Visits 505th CCW

by Wire reports

Col. Frederick Coleman, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, and his senior leaders recently hosted Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, at Hurlburt Field, Fla.

The 505th CCW falls under the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center.

Cunningham was briefed on the 505th CCW’s wing’s key missions: training – U.S. Air Force, joint and coalition, operational testing, and the modernization and innovation of operational command and control for the warfighter.

Air Force photograph
Lt. Col. Michael Power, 505th Combat Training Squadron director of operations, left, welcomes Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, USAF Warfare Center commander, center, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022.
Air Force photograph
Lt. Col. Aarron Cornine, 505th Combat Training Squadron commander, right to left, briefs Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, USAF Warfare Center commander, Col. Michael Lake, 505th Command and Control Wing vice commander, Col. Frederick Coleman, 505th CCW commander, Chief Master Sgt. Gene Jameson III, USAFWC command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Bridget Bruhn, 505th CCW command chief, on the unit’s unique mission at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022.
Air Force photograph
Col. Frederick Coleman, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, briefs Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, USAF Warfare Center commander, left, on the wing’s mission at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022.
Air Force photograph
Lt. Col. Alex Botardo, 505th Communications Squadron commander, right, welcomes Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, USAF Warfare Center commander, to the squadron at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022
Air Force photograph
From right: Lt. Col. Marcus Bryan, 705th Training Squadron commander, right to left, briefs Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, USAF Warfare Center commander, Chief Master Sgt. Gene Jameson III, USAFWC command chief, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022.
Air Force photograph
Chief Master Sgt. Gene Jameson III, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center command chief, left to right, Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, USAFWC commander, Lt. Col. Aarron Cornine, 505th Combat Training Squadron commander, Airman Corey Millerleile, 505th Combat Training Squadron, Cunningham recognized Millerleile as an outstanding performer during his visit to Hurlburt Field, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022. Millerleile volunteered for a six-month deployment to U.S. Central Command in support of the Personnel Recovery Center at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait.
