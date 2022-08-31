aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

First AF Reserve female pilot to reach 2,000 hours takes final flight with 944th FW

by Aerotech News
U.S. Air Force Col. Trena Savageau, former 944th Fighter Wing Vice Commander, smiles at family and friends from the cockpit of an F-16C Fighting Falcon on the flight line after her final flight with the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2022. Final flight, also known as fini flight, is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving on to another base. Savageau, who also is a command pilot with more than 2,300 flying hours, including 80 combat hours, is moving on to an Individual Mobilization Augmentee role with Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
[Center] U.S. Air Force Col. Trena Savageau, former 944th Fighter Wing Vice Commander, poses for a photo with co-workers after she exited an F-16C Fighting Falcon on the flight line after her final flight with the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2022. Final flight, also known as fini flight, is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving on to another base. Savageau, who also is a command pilot with more than 2,300 flying hours, including 80 combat hours, is moving on to an Individual Mobilization Augmentee role with Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
U.S. Air Force Col. Trena Savageau, former 944th Fighter Wing Vice Commander, celebrates with her husband after she exited an F-16C Fighting Falcon on the flight line after her final flight with the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2022. Final flight, also known as fini flight, is a tradition for pilots and some aircrew members who are retiring or moving on to another base. Savageau, who also is a command pilot with more than 2,300 flying hours, including 80 combat hours, is moving on to an Individual Mobilization Augmentee role with Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
