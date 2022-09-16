aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke takes part in 9/11 memorial Tower Challenge

by Aerotech News
Air Force photographs by Airman Mason Hargrove

Leadership from Luke AFB participated in a 9/11 memorial “Tower Challenge” to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Participants climbed the stairs of the arena in remembrance of the 110 flights of stairs first responders climbed in the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers.
The crowd also witnessed Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff administer the oath of enlistment to more than 20 U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force recruits!

