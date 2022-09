https://www.dvidshub.net/video/857632/usaf-944th-fw-welcomes-home-more-than-200-deployers-across-globe

On Sept. 11, 2022, the remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, resonated as the 944th Fighter Wing welcomed home more than 200 members from across the wing, returning home recently from deployments across the globe. Members gathered and celebrated with breakfast and coffee, while also being able to review resources available to them to assist with their return home.