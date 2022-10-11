aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Military Funeral, Flyover Honor Twin Brothers From 3 Wars

by Aerotech News
Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. presents to U.S. flag to Robert Pattillo following the funeral service for Pattillo' father, Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo, in Section 75 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 14, 2022. Pattillo's twin brother, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo, was also interred at this time. Twin brothers, Maj. Gen. and Lt. Gen. Pattillo enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces in November 1942. During World War II, both flew with the Eighth Air Force's 352nd Fighter Group, protecting bombers and attacking ground targets. Maj. Gen. Pattillo flew 135 combat missions before being shot down and captured by the Germans. He remained a POW until the end of the war. Both were released from active duty following World War II but were later recalled in early 1948, serving with the 31st Fighter Group. Later, both served with the with the 36th Tactical Wing at Furstenfeldbruck Air Base in Germany. While in Europe, both helped form and flew in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-North Atlantic Treaty Organization aerial demonstration team, the "Skyblazers." Later, the brothers went to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., as gunnery instructors. Together, they were instrumental in forming the "Thunderbirds," the first U.S. Air Force official aerial demonstration team. Maj. Gen. Pattillo flew right wing and Lt. Gen. Pattillo flew left wing in the original 1953 team. Both Generals continued their long careers through the Air Force, serving through the Vietnam and Korean Wars. Maj. Gen. Pattillo retired in 1980 and Lt. Gen. Pattillo retired in 1981.

The “Thunderbirds” performed a double missing-man formation flyover as part of the funeral service for U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo and Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The “Thunderbirds” performing a double missing-man formation flyover as part of the funeral service for U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo and Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. (Courtesy photos)

Twin brothers Maj. Gen. and Lt. Gen. Pattillo enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force in November 1942. During World War II, both flew with the Eighth Air Force’s 352nd Fighter Group, protecting bombers and attacking ground targets. Maj. Gen. Pattillo flew 135 combat missions before being shot down and captured by the Germans. He remained a POW until the end of the war.

Both were released from active duty following World War II but were later recalled in early 1948, serving with the 31st Fighter Group. Later, both served with the with the 36th Tactical Wing at Furstenfeldbruck Air Base in Germany. While in Europe, both helped form and flew in the Air Forces in Europe-North Atlantic Treaty Organization aerial demonstration team, the “Skyblazers.”

Later, the brothers went to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, as gunnery instructors. Together, they were instrumental in forming the "Thunderbirds," the first Air Force official aerial demonstration team. Maj. Gen. Pattillo flew right wing and Lt. Gen. Pattillo flew left wing in the original 1953 team.

Later, the brothers went to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, as gunnery instructors. Together, they were instrumental in forming the “Thunderbirds,” the first Air Force official aerial demonstration team. Maj. Gen. Pattillo flew right wing and Lt. Gen. Pattillo flew left wing in the original 1953 team.

Both generals continued their long careers through the Air Force, serving through the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Maj. Gen. Pattillo retired in 1980 and Lt. Gen. Pattillo retired in 1981.

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, the U.S. Air Force Ceremonial Brass Band, and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as the “Old Guard,” Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Air Force Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo and Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

Maj. Gen. Pattillo’s military decorations and awards include the Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Silver Star, Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster, Air Medal with 13 oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal, Distinguished Unit Citation emblem with oak leaf cluster, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award Ribbon, French Croix de Guerre with palm and the Republic of Vietnam Honor Medal, 1st class.

Lt. Gen. Pattillo’s military decorations and awards include the Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with three oak leaf clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster, Air Medal with 10 oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Distinguished Unit Citation emblem with oak leaf cluster, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Air Force Distinguished Service Order 2nd Class and the French Croix de Guerre with palm.

Airmen participate in military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Cuthbert Pattillo and Lt. Gen. Charles Pattillo in Section 75 of Arlington National Cemetery.
Mounted service members pull the remain of twins Lt. Gen. Charles “Buck” Pattillo and Maj. Gen. Cuthbert “Bill” Pattillo
From left: At Luke AFB with Capt. Robert Kanaga, Capt. Charles Pattillo, Maj. Richard Catledge, Capt. Robert McCormick and Capt. Cuthbert Pattillo, the original Thunderbird pilots.
Twin brothers and Thunderbirds founders Lt. Gen. Charles “Buck” Pattillo and Maj. Gen. Cuthbert “Bill” Pattillo when they were stationed at Luke AFB, where they helped start the Thunderbirds precision flying team.

