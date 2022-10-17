The Vietnam Security Police Association is an association of U.S. Air Force veterans who served in Vietnam and Thailand between July 1958 and May 1975.
The VSPA held a memorial at the Luke Air Force Base Air Park anniversary to honor the lives that were lost in Vietnam and interacted with Airmen and equipment currently assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron at Hanger 999.
Honoring those who came before
