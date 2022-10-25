56th FW welcomes Class of 2022 Honorary Commanders

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, addresses attendees of the 2022 honorary commander induction ceremony, Oct. 14, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The honorary commander program seeks to help build relationships with the surrounding communities by connecting local and civic leaders with various unit commanders.

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing and honorary commander inductees attend an induction ceremony, Oct. 14, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony marked the beginning of the honorary commander’s two-year commitment to serve.

Maj. Fany E. Colon De Hays, 56th Force Support Squadron commander, coins Chris Calcaterra and Alex Tsakaris, honorary commander inductees, during a ceremony, Oct. 14, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The honorary commander coin signifies the induction of an individual as an honorary commander for the 56th Fighter Wing.

Lt. Col. Joshua Larsen, 56th Operation Support Squadron commander, coins Marc Hertzberg and Brandon Klippel, honorary commander inductees, during a ceremony, Oct. 14, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. There were 66 civic and local leaders inducted as part of the class of 2022.

Lt. Col. Kristen Schnell, 56th Comptroller Squadron commander, coins Gabe Hill and Kevin Michalzuk, honorary commander inductees, during a ceremony, Oct. 14, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, coins Thomas Maynard and Jenni Thomas, honorary commander inductees, during a ceremony, Oct. 14, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Honorary commander inductees and 56th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in a social hour before an induction ceremony, Oct. 14, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony featured the new inductees being coined by their respective commanders.