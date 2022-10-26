56th Civil Engineer Squadron celebrates Fire Prevention Week

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

“Sparky”, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department mascot, waves hello to a Luke Air Force Base family during the Fire Prevention Week parade Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

“Sparky”, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department mascot, joins the parade through base housing Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Airmen assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department wave as they pass through base housing Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

A 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire truck joins the Fire Prevention Week Parade through base housing Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Airman Steven Bautista, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, rests after the Fire Prevention Week parade through base housing Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.