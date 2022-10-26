aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

56th Civil Engineer Squadron celebrates Fire Prevention Week

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

“Sparky”, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department mascot, waves hello to a Luke Air Force Base family during the Fire Prevention Week parade Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

“Sparky”, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department mascot, joins the parade through base housing Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Airmen assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department wave as they pass through base housing Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

A 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire truck joins the Fire Prevention Week Parade through base housing Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Airman Steven Bautista, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, rests after the Fire Prevention Week parade through base housing Oct. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade was in celebration of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week and was met by base residents as they drove through the neighborhood.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

56th FW welcomes Class of...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photographs by Airman Mason Hargrove
Honoring those who came before
 By Aerotech News
Hunters induct new senior NCOS
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Luke AFB kicks off the...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit