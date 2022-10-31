aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Heart Link Spouse Orientation connects military spouses to Luke AFB’s mission

by Senior Airman David Busby | Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Participants of the Heart Link Spouse Orientation stand in front of a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, Oct. 19, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The one-day class included briefings from wing leadership, a meet and greet with various First Sergeants and a small tour of Luke AFB operations.

Just like military aircraft need their maintainers or crew chiefs, Airmen need their support systems. Not only for their physical health, but their emotional needs as well.

As part of the U.S. Air Force’s continued commitment to support all aspects of a service member’s foundation, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., brought five military spouses together, Oct. 19, 2022, to inform them on military life and how it relates to them.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Maj. Brian Higgins, 61st Fighter Squadron instructor pilot (right), leads participants of the Heart Link Spouse Orientation onto the flightline Oct. 19, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The orientation included a small tour of military operations, including the 61st FS, the 56th Security Forces Squadron K9 kennels and the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department.

The 56th Force Support Squadron Military and Family Readiness Center hosted the Heart Link Spouse Orientation to increase awareness of the Air Force mission, customs, and the support resources available to them in the community.

“The program is designed specifically for spouses to learn about military culture, customs and courtesies and things that we offer here at Luke,” said Edwin Robinson, 56th FSS community readiness consultant. “For example, when you join the Air Force, the military tells (the service member) about customs and courtesies. When we have reveille, you stand at attention. Some spouses and kids don’t know things like that, so we emphasize on things of that nature.”

Robinson further described his personal experiences growing up in the U.S. Air Force.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Master Sgt. Brandon Savage, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, talks to the military spouses during the Heart Link Spouse Orientation, Oct. 19, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The one-day class included briefings from wing leadership, a meet and greet with various First Sergeants and a small tour of Luke AFB operations.

“I’m a military brat,” Robinson said. “A lot of people tend to forget that spouses are serving alongside their (Airmen). My mother had to leave every single time my father had an assignment. She had to stop doing what she was doing and go follow my dad.”

The orientation is designed for new spouses of less than five years, but it is open to all military spouses who are new to a base or location, especially if they would like to know more about helpful resources that are unique to 56th Fighter Wing or the mission of Luke AFB.

“A lot of spouses can feel like they’re just a dependent,” said Laura Smith, a military spouse from the 62nd Fighter Squadron. “But these orientations give you a sense of how important you are to the military and to the mission, they want you to be involved.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th FW command chief, speak to the military wives at the Heart Link Spouse Orientation Oct. 19, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This orientation helps provide support for military spouses at Luke AFB, as they may encounter high-stress events such as deployments, sudden changes of station or other factors.

During the orientation, base agencies, such as Family Advocacy, the Wing Chaplain, Protocol, Key Spouses, First Sergeants and even the 56th FW command team, Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th FW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th FW command chief, attended the event to brief the spouses on the overall mission at Luke AFB.

“They have very busy days,” said Smith. “And it was very cool that they took the time (to speak at Heart Link).”

As part of Heart Link, Military spouses received a tour of the base to better understand how Luke AFB functions on a day-to-day basis.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th FW command chief, listen to the latest class of military spouses during the Heart Link Spouse Orientation, Oct. 19, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The one-day class included briefings from wing leadership, a meet and greet with various First Sergeants and a small tour of Luke AFB operations.

“We showed them where the commissary is,” said Robinson. “The Base Exchange, the Thrift Shop and the 56th Medical Group. On this tour, the 61st Fighter Squadron showed them the life-support equipment that pilots wear when they fly.”

During the tour, the 56th Security Forces Squadron K9 unit and 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department gave demonstrations.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Laura Smith, military spouse, shares her experiences at the Heart Link Spouse Orientation with other spouses and U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Compere, 56th Fighter Wing deputy wing chaplain, Oct. 19, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This orientation helps provide support for military spouses at Luke AFB, as they may encounter high-stress events such as deployments, sudden changes of station or other factors.

“I had never been to the K9 unit or the Fire Department,” Smith said. “I’ve seen all these buildings from the outside, but now when I see them, it just feels closer. I’m more comfortable now. It just made me feel like a part of the mission. I’m thankful that I went. It was a day well spent.”

The staff members at the M&FRC continue to find new ways to support not only the men and women who serve, but those who choose to be there for them.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby
Edwin Robinson, 56th Force Support Squadron community readiness consultant, kicks off the Heart Link Spouse Orientation, Oct. 19, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Heart Link meets twice a year and is designed to seamlessly integrate new military spouses into military life. The one-day class included briefings from wing leadership, a meet and greet with various First Sergeants and a small tour of Luke AFB operations.

The next orientation is scheduled for April 26, 2023. Heart Link occurs twice a year currently and may become quarterly as the program progresses. For more details about M&FRC events, contact Edwin Robinson or Heidi Goodbar at 623-856-6550.

