Yoga helps raise breast cancer awareness

In October, groups across the United States gather to raise awareness and research money for breast cancer awareness to combat a disease that claims the lives of approximately 42,000 women and 500 men each year in the U.S. from breast cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Members of the Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, community participated in a breast cancer awareness event on Oct. 5. The event, held by the awareness organization Reba’s Vision, featured a free yoga session, a static display, and a showcase with various items that are given to assist cancer patients with their daily lives.

“Deaths from breast cancer have declined over time, but breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall and the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women,” the CDC reports.

Many of those deaths are preventable. This year, the CDC is focusing on the message that prevention and early detection can save many of the 264,000 women and about 2,400 in men who are diagnosed with breast in the United States.

For more information, go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov