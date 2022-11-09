aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
News

Luke RAO to host Retiree Appreciation Day Nov 19

by Aerotech News

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is hosting a Retiree Appreciation Day, 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 19.

The event will take place in Bldg. 1150 (Blockhouse).

Representatives from many base agencies will be on hand to help retirees with:

* Immunizations

* ID Card Support

* Finance: MyPay pin reset

* Base Legal Office: Wills powers of attorney, and notary

There will also be information on base services, retirement pay, Tricare and military support organizations.

There will also be demonstrations from the 56th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dogs, the 56th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department, and EOD.

To get to the event, enter the base at Lightning Gate, take the first right on N. Commissary Road, and follow the signs to Bldg. 1150.

For more information, call the Retiree Activities Office at 623-856-3923.

