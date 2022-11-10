Tucsonans first to be selected as Grand Marshals for Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

In the 26 years the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade has been held, this is the first year two Tucson, Ariz., veterans will be honored as Grand Marshalls.

U.S. Air Force veterans George Poppe and Michael Quezada were nominated by fellow veteran and long-time friend John Spiekermeier. The parade begins at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at the intersection of Montebello and Central in Phoenix.

“This was such an honor to nominate these two great men,” Spiekermeier said, saying that their service and their dedication to their work; “teaching me about selflessness – to always serve those who need it before you serve your own interests, to have unbreakable integrity and to exceed the success of what you think is possible.”

While Poppe, Spiekermeier and Quezada are retired from active service today, they remain friends and continue to be a vital part of each other’s lives.

Quezada was an enlisted aircraft communications/technician deployed to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Spain to support missions during Operation Desert Storm. His commitment and attention to detail contributed to a 100 percent success rate for more than 100 KC-135A and KC-135R combat missions. This work earned Quezada and his comrades a Galant Unit Citation. Quezada’s 30 years in the Air Force included a rank of first sergeant, where he supervised more than 300 airmen and airwomen.

During his years in the Air Force, Quezada’s service took him around the world supporting a variety of missions, including support of the President’s Air Force One. After retirement, Quezada worked as a unit deployment manager for the 55th Rescue Squadron, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve. Quezada even worked in support of NASA’s astronauts, by deploying an on-site alert rescue team during rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.

Poppe, a 23-year Air Force veteran was deployed seven times, including three deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. As first sergeant during the first two deployments to Afghanistan he served as a principal advisor to six commanding officers and more than 1,000 personnel. It was on his third deployment, that he took on a larger role: in addition to leading his 14 personnel in aircraft weapons system maintenance, he supported the mental and emotional well-being of his troops while they were away from families and loved ones.

Today, retired from active duty, Poppe helps deploy pararescue men and women of the 48th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Poppe’s life of service extends beyond the Air Force. Two years ago, a car accident fractured his brother’s family, leaving his nephew orphaned and alone. Poppe stepped in and assumed the role of father to his nephew, raising him over the last two years and instilling the values and skills he shared with so many during his service as an enlisted airman.

The Phoenix Veterans Day Parade is estimated to have an attendance of more than 45,000 honoring veterans from every foreign war or conflict from World War II through Afghanistan. This year’s parade theme is “Liberty, Honor Sacrifice,” and is presented by the nonprofit Honoring America’s Veterans.

The first Phoenix Veterans Day parade was held in 1997. Details about the event can be found at https://honoringamericasveterans.org/.

Joining Quezada and Poppe, the 2022 Phoenix Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshals in the Honor Our Heroes Program include:

* Sam Weinstein (Scottsdale) took a bullet to the mouth while defending his stronghold in the Army in World War II.

* Lew Bradley (Chandler) served in the Korean War when he put his life on the line to save downed pilots in the Korean War.

* Ed McCourt (Florence) served in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Silver Star and the Vietnam Republic Cross of Gallantry with Palm.

* Tom Tostenson (Phoenix) served in the Cold War as a chaplain in the Navy from 1985 to 1998.

* Jonathan Rosenberg (Phoenix) spent 22 years in the Marine Corps and finished multiple combat deployments as a Force Recon Marine and Marine Scout Sniper supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Honoring America’s Veterans added two levels of distinction to this year’s parade with a Business Community Grand Marshal entry. U-Haul, a 20-year parade sponsor, will pay tribute to Hap Carty, a World War II veteran and the first employee at U-Haul.

The other honor goes to David Carrasco, a Vietnam veteran, who will serve as the Veterans Community Grand Marshal. Carrasco founded the Prisoner of War, Killed in Action and Missing in Action Honor Guard to ensure veterans and their support groups receive military honors at their events, activities and memorial services.

Operation Desert Storm veteran Chad Lares will join the GoDaddy Veterans group on parade day with his T-55AM2 tank, built around 1987.