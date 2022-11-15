Military members take part in Salute to Service game at State Farm Stadium

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, stand at attention before the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service event Nov. 6, 2022, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. The Salute to Service event honors the service and sacrifices of active, retired and fallen U.S. Military members and their loved ones.

Staff Sgt. Even Pugh, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit Autonomic Logistics Information Systems expeditor, carries the U.S. flag out to the field alongside U.S. Marines, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion and other volunteers Nov. 6, 2022, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. The Salute to Service event honors all military members and their families, past and present for their service to their nation.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion and U.S. Marines practice unfurling the U.S. flag for the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service event Nov. 6, 2022, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing and U.S. Army Soldiers from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion unfurl the U.S. flag for the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service event Nov. 6, 2022, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, U.S. Army Soldiers from the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, U.S. Marines and the Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders practice unfurling the U.S. flag for the Salute to Service event Nov. 6, 2022, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft performed a flyover in support of the event. Salute to Service honors all military members and their families, past and present for their service to their nation.

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and his family attend the Arizona Cardinals Salute to Service event Nov. 6, 2022, at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Rueschhoff later sounded the siren above the field, marking the start of the game that saw the Seattle Seahawks beat the Cardinals, 31-21.