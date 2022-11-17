Luke AFB Chapel kitchen reopens

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Raymond Boyer, 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, and Master Sgt. Aimee Roth, 56th FW religious affairs superintendent, cut the ribbon during the chapel kitchen ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The renovation also included the reorganization of the chapel building and its offices, which allows chapel staff to better serve Airmen and their families.

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing and community members participate in the chapel kitchen ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony celebrated the reopening of the Luke AFB chapel kitchen, which was remodeled to better serve Airmen and their families.

Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, speaks to 56th FW Airmen and community members during the chapel kitchen ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.