aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke AFB Chapel kitchen reopens

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Raymond Boyer, 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, and Master Sgt. Aimee Roth, 56th FW religious affairs superintendent, cut the ribbon during the chapel kitchen ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The renovation also included the reorganization of the chapel building and its offices, which allows chapel staff to better serve Airmen and their families.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Raymond Boyer, 56th Fighter Wing chaplain, and Master Sgt. Aimee Roth, 56th FW religious affairs superintendent, cut the ribbon during the chapel kitchen ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The renovation also included the reorganization of the chapel building and its offices, which allows chapel staff to better serve Airmen and their families.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing and community members participate in the chapel kitchen ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony celebrated the reopening of the Luke AFB chapel kitchen, which was remodeled to better serve Airmen and their families.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing and community members participate in the chapel kitchen ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony celebrated the reopening of the Luke AFB chapel kitchen, which was remodeled to better serve Airmen and their families.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, speaks to 56th FW Airmen and community members during the chapel kitchen ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Col. Keagan McLeese, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, speaks to 56th FW Airmen and community members during the chapel kitchen ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 8, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

More Stories

Arizona Cardinals visit Luke in...
 By Aerotech News
Military members take part in...
 By Aerotech News
B-1B Lancer conducts off-station training...
 By Aerotech News
Courtesy photograph
Tucsonans first to be selected...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit