F-35 Lightning II performs hot pit exercise at Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman Mason Hargrove

An F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing taxis to a stopping spot for refueling, Nov. 3, 2022, at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz. Airmen assigned to Luke Air Force Base perform the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) technique, which cuts refueling time by hours, allowing aircraft to continue on their mission as soon as possible.

Air Force photograph by Airman Mason Hargrove

Crew chiefs with the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit refuel an F-35 Lightning II, Nov. 3, 2022, at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz. Airmen successfully executed a hot-pit refueling on F-35 aircraft by implementing the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) technique. This technique allows for reduced refueling time, which enables aircraft to execute the mission swiftly.

Air Force photograph by Airman Mason Hargrove

Civilian aircraft maintenance technicians perform checks on an F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Nov. 3, 2022, at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz. The auxiliary field provides a simulated austere environment for various training purposes. These technicians coordinate fuel and other routine maintenance checks with other units to ensure mission requirements are met.

Air Force photograph by Airman Mason Hargrove

Senior Airman Tobby Ehmer, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, guides an F-35 Lightning II, Nov. 3, 2022, at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz. The auxiliary field provides a simulated austere environment for various training purposes. Aircraft and Airmen from Luke AFB traveled to Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field to execute hot-pit refueling.