aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke AFB supports historic Ally training with bomber aircraft

by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan Luke AFB, Ariz.
B-2 bombers train with Luke AFB fighters
A  U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022. Two bombers participated in a training exercise with multi-nation assets assigned to Luke AFB, meant to familiarize pilots with different airframe operations.

For the first time over the United States, allied nation F-35 Lightning II aircraft operating out of the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., supported off-station training with B-2 Spirit aircraft assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Mo., Nov. 15 and 17, 2022.

Over the course of the two-day mission, a total of 20 F-35s from Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and the U.S. conducted offensive counter air training with five of the bomber aircraft in the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz. The pilots of the stealth fighter jets are currently training with the 62nd Fighter Squadron, 63rd FS, and 308th FS at Luke AFB.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger
U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bombers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., approach Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022. The bombers participated in a training exercise with multiple F-35 aircraft assigned to Luke AFB, meant to familiarize pilots with different airframe operations.

“These bomber integration missions prepare our pilots to be successful in the most demanding combat environments,” said Lt. Col Tyler Smith, 62nd FS commander. “After integrating with a variety of aircraft and capabilities here at Luke, our pilots are ready to quarterback the joint force when they reach their operational units.”

The training exercise aimed to familiarize the pilots with the different airframe’s operations and increase interoperability. While B-2 aircraft have integrated with Ally and partner aircraft during Bomber Task Force missions in Europe and the Pacific region, this is the first time that Ally nation pilots from Luke AFB have flown with the multi-role bomber.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bombers assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., conduct off-station training Nov. 15, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This was the first time that allied nation F-35 Lightning II aircraft integrated with U.S. Air Force B-2s in the United States.

The pilots that participated in the training mission experienced working alongside bomber tactics and capabilities that they might not have otherwise. Early exposure to operating with the bomber aircraft better prepares the fighter pilots for potential future integrations.

“Luke is training our Airmen, Allies, and partners as realistically as possible,” said Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander. “Our graduates are familiar not only with their own tactics, techniques, and procedures, but those of other assets and Airmen they will be operating within the Combat Air Forces and Global Combat Air Forces.”

The exercise paired the enhanced situational awareness and stealth capabilities of the F-35 with the low-observable characteristics of the B-2, focusing on the combined readiness on the airframes.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger
A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022. Two bombers participated in a training exercise with multi-nation assets assigned to Luke AFB, meant to familiarize pilots with different airframe operations.

This is the third time that the 56th FW, has supported off-station training events for bomber aircraft integrating with partner F-35 pilots. On Oct. 3 and Nov. 4, 2022, U.S. Air Force and partner nation F-35 aircraft assigned to the 62nd FS trained with B-1 Lancer aircraft from the 7th BW, Dyess AFB, Texas.

The 56th FW is the largest fighter wing in the U.S. Air Force and produces approximately 75 percent of the world’s F-35 pilots. The wing routinely hosts Ally and partner nation personnel and aircraft for training.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Thanksgiving holiday greetings from the troops
Thanksgiving holiday greetings from the...
 By Aerotech News
F-35 Lightning II performs hot...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Luke AFB Chapel kitchen reopens
 By Aerotech News
Arizona Cardinals visit Luke in...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit