Thanksgiving holiday greetings from the troops

Air Force Basic Trainee Jaelyn Bruyneel

Air Force Basic Trainee Jaelyn Bruyneel from Peoria, Ariz., wishes family and friends a Happy Thanksgiving. Bruyneel is currently in Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Master Sgt. Michael Matkin

Master Sgt. Michael Matkin gives family a holiday shout out at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 6, 2022. Matkin and U.S. service members are deployed to Air Base 201 to assist Niger in countering violent extremism, building a secure and prosperous Africa in our shared security interests, and building Nigerien capacity to strengthen their defense capabilities – better enabling Africans to address security concerns and reduce threats to U.S. interests.

Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington

Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team, sends his Thanksgiving message back home to Prescott, Ariz. This Soldier recently earned the Production Division Champion title for both the Pan American Handgun Championships AND the International Practical Shooting Confederation National Championships!

HM3 Elizabeth Mobray

Happy Thanksgiving from the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).