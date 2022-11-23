aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Thanksgiving holiday greetings from the troops

by Aerotech News

Air Force Basic Trainee Jaelyn Bruyneel

Master Sgt. Michael Matkin gives family a holiday shout out at Air Base 201, Niger, Nov. 6, 2022. Matkin and U.S. service members are deployed to Air Base 201 to assist Niger in countering violent extremism, building a secure and prosperous Africa in our shared security interests, and building Nigerien capacity to strengthen their defense capabilities – better enabling Africans to address security concerns and reduce threats to U.S. interests.

Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington

Staff Sgt. Jacob Hetherington, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team, sends his Thanksgiving message back home to Prescott, Ariz. This Soldier recently earned the Production Division Champion title for both the Pan American Handgun Championships AND the International Practical Shooting Confederation National Championships!

HM3 Elizabeth Mobray

Happy Thanksgiving from the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78).

More Stories

B-2 bombers train with Luke AFB fighters
Luke AFB supports historic Ally...
 By 1st Lt. Charis Bryan Luke AFB, Ariz.
F-35 Lightning II performs hot...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Luke AFB Chapel kitchen reopens
 By Aerotech News
Arizona Cardinals visit Luke in...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit