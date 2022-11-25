aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke Airmen host military retirees during Retiree Appreciation Day

by Master Sgt. Olufemi Owolabi Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Olufemi A. Owolabi
Senior Airman Emmanuel Willis and Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, speak with military retirees and veterans during a Retiree Appreciation Day event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2022. More than 15 organizations from the base and the local community attended the event to showcase the services available to military retirees and veterans at Luke AFB.

Airmen from various support agencies at the 56th Fighter Wing joined civilian counterparts to honor retired military members from all service branches during a Retiree Appreciation Day event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2022.

More than 100 retirees and their spouses attended the event, where they received key information about services available at Luke AFB and its community.

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Olufemi A. Owolabi
Military retirees and veterans walk through a line of organizations and base agencies to receive informational pamphlets during a Retiree Appreciation Day event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2022.

“This event is important because it allows us to get everybody here so that we can tell them about the benefits available around Luke AFB,” said 2nd Lt Joseph Moore, 56th Contracting Squadron contract specialist and officer in charge of Retiree Appreciation Day. “It also allows us to help them further build a community around base comprising of retirees and people that have served our nation.”

David Brodsky, a retired U.S Air force technical sergeant who recently moved to Arizona in 2021, said this is his first event at Luke AFB since his retirement more than three decades ago from security forces at Travis AFB, Calif.

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Olufemi A. Owolabi
Tech. Sgt. Ashley Steingruber, 56th Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge of allergy and immunization, prepares to administer a vaccine shot to Ida McDonald, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, during a Retiree Appreciation Day event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2022. The event provided an opportunity for retirees to receive key information about services available at Luke AFB and its community and they also took advantage of flu vaccinations and the ability to reset their MyPay pin if needed. McDonald served for 30 years and retired in December 2017 as chief nurse at Luke AFB.

“We came to this event because we wanted to see what’s available,” said Brodsky, who attended the event with his wife Rosario. “We wanted to talk to and meet other retirees. I was stationed here from 1980 to 1984. At that time, we were not allowed to enter this building (the Block House), so we are very excited to go in and see what’s inside.”

During the event, retirees visited various information booths such as the fire department, dental clinic and United Service Organizations, and they took advantage of flu-shots and various vaccines provided by the 56th Medical Group team.

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Olufemi A. Owolabi
Senior Airman Alexis Schmitt, 56th Medical Group dental assistant, speaks with David Brodsky, an Air Force veteran, and his spouse Rosario Brodsky, during a Retiree Appreciation Day event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2022.

They also had a chance to get new ID cards, reset their MyPay pin if needed, meet with the finance office members and the legal services team as needed.

