Luke Airmen host military retirees during Retiree Appreciation Day

Airmen from various support agencies at the 56th Fighter Wing joined civilian counterparts to honor retired military members from all service branches during a Retiree Appreciation Day event at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2022.

More than 100 retirees and their spouses attended the event, where they received key information about services available at Luke AFB and its community.

“This event is important because it allows us to get everybody here so that we can tell them about the benefits available around Luke AFB,” said 2nd Lt Joseph Moore, 56th Contracting Squadron contract specialist and officer in charge of Retiree Appreciation Day. “It also allows us to help them further build a community around base comprising of retirees and people that have served our nation.”

David Brodsky, a retired U.S Air force technical sergeant who recently moved to Arizona in 2021, said this is his first event at Luke AFB since his retirement more than three decades ago from security forces at Travis AFB, Calif.

“We came to this event because we wanted to see what’s available,” said Brodsky, who attended the event with his wife Rosario. “We wanted to talk to and meet other retirees. I was stationed here from 1980 to 1984. At that time, we were not allowed to enter this building (the Block House), so we are very excited to go in and see what’s inside.”

During the event, retirees visited various information booths such as the fire department, dental clinic and United Service Organizations, and they took advantage of flu-shots and various vaccines provided by the 56th Medical Group team.

They also had a chance to get new ID cards, reset their MyPay pin if needed, meet with the finance office members and the legal services team as needed.