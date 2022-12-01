aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Luke AFB honors RNAF 10,000 flying hours

by USAF, Luke AFB, RNAF, Norway, F-35, 62nd FS

Courtesy photograph

Ten F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing fly in formation to commemorate the Royal Norwegian Air Force achieving 10,000 flying hours Nov. 16, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Personnel and aircraft from Norway have been training with the 62nd Fighter Squadron since 2015. The RNAF achieved this milestone seven years after their first flight, which took place on Nov. 10, 2015.

Courtesy photograph

Three Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft training at the 56th Fighter Wing fly in formation to commemorate the RNAF achieving 10,000 flying hours Nov. 16, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The continued partnership is due to the combined efforts of U.S. and Norwegian personnel.

