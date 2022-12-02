aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – December 2022

by Aerotech News
B-2 bombers train with Luke AFB fighters
A  U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., flies over Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022. Two bombers participated in a training exercise with multi-nation assets assigned to Luke AFB, meant to familiarize pilots with different airframe operations.

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the December 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  Our cover story tells how Luke F-35s traveled to Oregon for training

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/120222TBoltDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/voqr/

Here are some highlights from our December issue:

  • Arizona Cardinals visit the base: Page 2
  • The Royal Norwegian Air Force reaches 10,000 flying hours: Page 3
  • B-1 Lancer bombers from Texas visit Luke for training: Page 4
  • The Luke Chapel cuts the ribbon on its renovations: Page 5
  • Royal Canadian Air Force Hornets in town for Swift Strike exercise: Pages 6
  • B-2 Spirit bombers travel to Luke from Missouri. gathers at Luke: Pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting December 7. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

