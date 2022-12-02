Luke AFB Thunderbolt – December 2022

Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the December 2022 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Our cover story tells how Luke F-35s traveled to Oregon for training

Here are some highlights from our December issue:

Arizona Cardinals visit the base: Page 2

The Royal Norwegian Air Force reaches 10,000 flying hours: Page 3

B-1 Lancer bombers from Texas visit Luke for training: Page 4

The Luke Chapel cuts the ribbon on its renovations: Page 5

Royal Canadian Air Force Hornets in town for Swift Strike exercise: Pages 6

B-2 Spirit bombers travel to Luke from Missouri. gathers at Luke: Pages 8 & 9

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting December 7.