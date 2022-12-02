RCAF F-18’s get exercise Swift Strike off the ground

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet aircraft from the 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron, CFB Cold Lake, Alberta, conducts off-station training as part of exercise Swift Strike Nov. 17, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Swift Strike is a bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Canadian controllers, focused on interoperability between the two countries.

Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet aircraft from the 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron taxi after landing Nov. 17, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Royal Canadian Air Force airmen from the 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron prepare CF-18 Hornet aircraft as part of exercise Swift Strike Nov. 17, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 401 TFS participated in the exercise alongside the 42 Radar Squadron, also from CFB Cold Lake, and the 607th Air Control Squadron, Luke AFB, strengthening interoperability between Royal Canadian and U.S. military forces.

