Air Force

Homecomings never get old

by Aerotech News
Air Force photographs by Airman Mason Hargrove
The 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron welcomed home members from deployment! The day was filled with games, food, and music as LRS welcomed back some of their own Outlaws.
Welcome back to Fighter Country!

