Air Force

56th FW Command Chief takes first familiarization flight

by Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman Mason Hargrove
Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, prepares for his familiarization (FAM) flight, Dec. 2, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. FAM flights familiarize individuals with little-to-no flight experience to flight operations while flying under the supervision of an instructor pilot.
Air Force photograph by Airman Mason Hargrove
Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, steps to his first familiarization (FAM) flight, Dec. 2, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman Mason Hargrove
Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, sits in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon before his familiarization (FAM) flight, Dec. 2, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
