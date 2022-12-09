56th Operations, Maintenance Groups conduct open house

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron sits on display at the 56th Operations and Maintenance Group Open House, Dec. 2, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The open house showcased both past and present technologies used by the U.S. Air Force to base personnel, honorary commanders, and residents from the surrounding community.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Tech. Sgt. Ian Coye, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, describes the fire department’s role to guests during the 56th Operations and Maintenance Group Open House, Dec. 2, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Coye described the fire department’s role at Luke AFB, to include protecting U.S. Air Force assets and all parts of the base. The open house showcased both past and present technologies used by the U.S. Air Force to base personnel, honorary commanders, and residents from the surrounding community.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Master Sgt. Jessica Hunter, 607th Air Control Squadron flight chief operations flight, describes the programs used to direct air traffic and determine flight status at the 56th Operations and Maintenance Groups Open House, Dec. 2, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman David Busby

An Airman at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., shows his family around.