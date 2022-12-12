Operation Cookie Drop kicks off at Luke AFB

Air Force photographs

Kicking off the giving season, Luke’s Operation Cookie Drop started recently at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Operation Cookie Drop invites the Luke community to donate cookies for volunteers to sort and pack with hot cocoa and handmade cards from local schools. The First Sergeants then deliver each bag of cookies to all the Airmen living in dorms.

Thank you to everyone who helped make this year’s event a success and helped put smiles on the faces of Airmen who are away from their homes this holiday season!