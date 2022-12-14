aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Luke moves to HPCON-Bravo

by Aerotech News

In accordance with DOD Force Health Protection Guidance, the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has implemented HPCON-B effective immediately.

Following measures are now mandated:

– All service members, contractors, federal employees, and visitors must wear masks indoors at Luke AFB regardless of vaccination status.

– Weekly COVID-19 testing is required for those not fully vaccinated. (two weeks after completing a primary series)

– No indoor in-person meetings with more than 250 people.

