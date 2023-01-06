Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Participants of the Patriot All-American golf tournament watch as the U.S. flag is lowered during a retreat ceremony, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The flag will be presented to the winner of the tournament as part of their winnings.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Senior Airman Trevor Schmitz and Airman 1st Class Alex Huerta, Luke Air Force Base guardsmen, fold the U.S. flag during a retreat ceremony, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Senior Airman Trevor Schmitz, Luke Air Force Base guardsman, presents the U.S. flag to Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, during a retreat ceremony, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke AFB, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to participants of the Patriot All-American golf tournament during a base visit, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The golfers were given a tour of Luke AFB, showcasing the various units on base and their missions.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Airman from the 56th Fighter Wing showcase various munitions during a base visit, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

A participant of the Patriot All-American golf tournament takes part in a flight hypoxia simulator during a base visit, Dec. 27, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The simulator, provided by Detachment 9, Training Support Squadron, gave the golfers a chance to practice flying an F-35A Lightning II.