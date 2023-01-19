Girl Scouts experience the War Dawgs

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Airmen from the 62nd Fighter Squadron and 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, and a local Girl Scouts troop pose for a picture in front of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft Jan. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The troop took a tour of the squadron and viewed two F-35A Lightning II aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Lt. Col. Tyler Smith, 62nd Fighter Squadron commander, gives a tour of the 62nd FS to a local Girl Scouts troop Jan. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the visit, the Girl Scouts received a briefing of the squadron’s history and they viewed various displays, including the squadron emblem, which was designed in 1963 by Walt Disney.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Capt. Melanie Kluesner, 62nd Fighter Squadron student pilot, shows various pieces of flight equipment to a local Girl Scouts troop Jan. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Girl Scouts took a tour of the squadron and viewed two of the squadrons F-35A Lightning II aircraft.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Airmen from the 62nd Fighter Squadron and 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit showcase an F-35A Lightning II aircraft to a local Girl Scouts troop Jan. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Airmen answered questions about the squadron’s daily operations.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Lt. Col. Tyler Smith, 62nd Fighter Squadron commander, gives a tour of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft to a local Girl Scouts troop Jan. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd FS is a tri-national squadron, training F-35 pilots for the U.S., Norway, and Italy.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Lt. Col. Tyler Smith, 62nd Fighter Squadron commander, gives a tour of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft to a local Girl Scouts troop Jan. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Lt. Col. Tyler Smith, 62nd Fighter Squadron commander, fits an F-35A Lightning II helmet onto a Girl Scout Jan. 11, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the visit, the Girl Scouts received a guided tour of the 62nd FS and viewed many pieces of pilot equipment.