Luke hosts STRONG Lab

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, fire protection specialist, performs an arm Y-Balance test, Jan. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This test is part of the Signature Tracking for Optimized Nutrition and Training (STRONG) Lab program hosted by the 56th Fighter Wing. The program is responsible for developing and testing technologies to enhance physical and cognitive readiness of Airmen.

Dr. Justin Merrigan, Signature Tracking for Optimized Nutrition and Training research scientist administers force plate tests on Airmen, Jan. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Capt. Nicholas Helmer (center), 61st Fighter Squadron pilot, preforms a push-up test, administered by Dr. Nicole Ray (left), Signature Tracking for Optimized Nutrition and Training research scientist, Jan. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, performs a leg Y-Balance test, Jan. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.