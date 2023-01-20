aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke hosts STRONG Lab

by Aerotech News

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron, fire protection specialist, performs an arm Y-Balance test, Jan. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This test is part of the Signature Tracking for Optimized Nutrition and Training (STRONG) Lab program hosted by the 56th Fighter Wing. The program is responsible for developing and testing technologies to enhance physical and cognitive readiness of Airmen.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Dr. Justin Merrigan, Signature Tracking for Optimized Nutrition and Training research scientist administers force plate tests on Airmen, Jan. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Capt. Nicholas Helmer (center), 61st Fighter Squadron pilot, preforms a push-up test, administered by Dr. Nicole Ray (left), Signature Tracking for Optimized Nutrition and Training research scientist, Jan. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

Staff Sgt. Domitrius Johnson, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, performs a leg Y-Balance test, Jan. 13, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Girl Scouts experience the War...
 By Aerotech News
Luke AFB remembers Dr. Martin...
 By Aerotech News
Gold Star son steps into...
 By C Arce JB San Antonio-Lackland, Texas
Luke AFB hosts All-American golfers
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit