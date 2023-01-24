Vice president, distinguished visitors at Luke AFB

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris steps off of Air Force Two at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2023. Harris was in Arizona to visit Luke AFB and break ground on a new renewable energy project, west of Phoenix.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles for a photo with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and Airmen, Jan. 18, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Harris took time to meet and greet the Airmen and families of Luke AFB.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with Senior Airman Michael Clark, 56th Communications Squadron cyber systems operator, Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Force Base, Ariz. Harris took time to speak with Airmen about their time in service before departing Luke.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Airmen, Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with Airmen, Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Force Base, Ariz.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes a group photo with Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff (right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Col. Mark Van Brunt (left), 944th Fighter Wing commander Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Force Base, Ariz. Harris visited Arizona to break ground on a new renewable energy project in west Phoenix.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

Air Force Two sits on the flightline at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2023. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was in Arizona to visit Luke AFB and break ground on a new renewable energy project, west of Phoenix.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hobbs was visiting Luke AFB along with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego meets with Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and other 56th FW leadership, Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Gallego was visiting Luke AFB along with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger

U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs meet with Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and his spouse Melissa Rueschhoff, Jan. 19, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Gallego and Hobbs were visiting Luke AFB along with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who was in Arizona to break ground on a new renewable energy project, west of Phoenix.