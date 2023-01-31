aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Luke AFB showcases aircraft at Mesa Aviation Day

by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., showcase an F-35 Lightning II aircraft during the Mesa Gateway Aviation Day, Jan. 24, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. During this event, elementary school students from around the area had a chance see various military and civilian aircraft while learning about different careers in aviation.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airman 1st Class Alex Hunter, 56th Operational Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., showcases pilot flight equipment at the Mesa Gateway Aviation Day, Jan. 24, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. Students attending the event had the chance to try on pieces of equipment as they learned about the importance and purpose of each piece.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., showcase F-35 Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Mesa Gateway Aviation Day, Jan. 24, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. Pilots of each aircraft also attended the event, educating elementary students about their experience as a U.S. Air Force pilot.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., showcased an F-35A Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Mesa Gateway Aviation Day, Jan. 24, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz.

Elementary school students from around the Phoenix area were able to see military and civilian aircraft, try on flight equipment and learn about the life of U.S. Air Force pilots.

“The best part was getting to see those kids’ faces light up,” said Capt. Melanie Kluesner, 56th Operational Support Squadron instructor pilot. “As we talked about everything the F-35 is capable of, they realized that we do more than just fly fast, and they were really amazed.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., showcase pilot flight equipment at the Mesa Gateway Aviation Day, Jan. 24, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airman 1st Class Alex Hunter, 56th Operational Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., fits an F-35 Lightning II training helmet on a student at the Mesa Gateway Aviation Day, Jan. 24, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz.
Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., showcase pilot flight equipment at the Mesa Gateway Aviation Day, Jan. 24, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. U.S. Air Force aircraft were showcased at the event, alongside a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, and various police and civilian aircraft.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing, assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., and elementary school students pose in front of an F-35 Lightning II aircraft at the Mesa Gateway Aviation Day, Jan. 24, 2023, in Mesa, Ariz. During this event, elementary school students from around the area had a chance see various military and civilian aircraft while learning about different careers in aviation.

The accompanying pilots and support team brought various pieces of flight gear, allowing the students to try on some of the equipment, while also teaching them about their use.

U.S. Air Force aircraft joined the 56th FW, including a T-38 Talon from the 509th Bomb Wing, and a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Hawaii Air National Guard

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Vice president, distinguished visitors at...
 By Aerotech News
NASA awards students flight opportunity...
 By Sarah Mann and Sarah Frazier NASA
Luke hosts STRONG Lab
 By Aerotech News
Girl Scouts experience the War...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit