by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright Luke AFB, Ariz.
Airmen assigned to the 56th Maintenance Group and Singaporean service members prepare for the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The competition showcased the best load crews from various aircraft maintenance units around Luke AFB.

The 56th Maintenance Group held its annual weapons load competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2023.

This one-day competition allowed members of various aircraft maintenance units including their international counterparts to showcase the best load crews Luke AFB has to offer.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Staff Sgt. Rhio Rendon-Rivera and Senior Airman Rodrigo Jimenez, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, prepare a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The competition featured a load of one GBU-12 and one AIM-1200 AMRAAM missile with a time limit of 30 minutes.

“Load competitions put the spotlight on the load crews here at Luke AFB,” said Tech. Sgt. Sonny Hicks, 56th MXG weapons standardization team member. “It allows them to showcase their skills, their talents, and all the hard work they’ve put in all year.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Airmen assigned to the 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The competition featured a load of one GBU-12 Paveway II and one AIM-120 with a time limit of 30 minutes.

Instead of written evaluations, the weapons career field decides quarterly and annual award winners by load competitions. Six crews from various aircraft maintenance units in the 56th MXG participated in the competition.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Staff Sgt. Emil Paclob, Senior Airman Janecia Peterson, and Senior Airman Cameron Canipe, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, transport an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Load competitions are used in place of written evaluations when determining quarterly and annual award winners for the weapons career field.

“Crews are selected based on recommendations by their supervisors, their load stats, and what they’ve done throughout the year,” said Hicks. “Once their supervisors push them up, we look at their stats and their performances and decide if that crew can compete or not.”

Load crews are evaluated on four separate evolutions, including a toolbox inspection, uniform inspection, knowledge test, and the load competition.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright

Staff Sgt. Emil Paclob and Senior Airman Cameron Canipe, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, secure an GBU-12 Paveway II bomb during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The competition featured a load of one GBU-12 and one AIM-1200 AMRAAM missile with a time limit of 30 minutes.

“The crews need to show that they are an all-around package,” said Hicks. “Yes, they can load, but we want to make sure that they keep themselves and their tools accounted for.”

For the load crews who are participating in the events, the competition allows them to continue developing their proficiency while having some fun.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright
Singaporean air force ME2 Darius Lee, ME1 Wong Boon Soon and ME1 Lim Yao Da, 425th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainers, organize their crew toolbox during the annual weapons load competition Feb. 3, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Load competitions are used in place of written evaluations when determining quarterly and annual award winners for the weapons career field.

“They are so much fun,” said Airman 1st Class Jacob Robinson, 63rd AMU aircraft armament systems specialist. “You obviously have the pressure, and it is scary, but being able to compete against other crews is a blast.”

The winning crew of the year will be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Awards event, Feb. 17, 2023.

